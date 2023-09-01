Valentine Flats Trail construction delayed at Zoar Valley

GOWANDA — Construction of the new handicapped accessible Valentine Flats Trail at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the town of Persia has been delayed until fall.
Phase 1 of the new, sustainable trail, on the plateau above Valentine Flats and Cattaraugus Creek that flows through the Zoar Valley Gorge, was to have started this summer. So far, a forestry crew has felled about 80 trees to make way for the trail.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to advertise for bids next week to construct the crushed stone trail. Construction is expected to begin later this year once the necessary permits received and other requirements are met.
The trail was expertly developed as part of DEC’s ongoing effort to enhance visitor safety and protect natural resources by providing safe views of the gorge. The new trail is designed to keep visitors on the trail and, at all times, at safe distances from the cliff’s edge with accessible, safe overlooks to provide views of the gorge.
Some local officials had objected to the trail, which they feel will bring more people to the dangerous wilderness area
Protecting public safety and enhancing visitors’ experience at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area are top priorities, DEC officials maintain.
Phase 2 of the Valentine Flats trail project would address the steep, winding path to the bottom of the gorge. The path would be widened to accommodate four-wheeled emergency vehicles for gorge rescues.