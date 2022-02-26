Vaccine mandate lifted for final SBU basketball games
ST. BONAVENTURE — The vaccine mandate has been lifted for the final two St. Bonaventure University basketball games at the Reilly Center this season.
“With the rapid decline of COVID-19 cases, both on campus and in the region, and the relaxation of mask and vaccine mandates across the state, our COVID Task Force and Department of Athletics felt comfortable making the decision,” said Tom Missel, chief communications officer.
Fans won’t be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the women’s game vs. George Mason at noon Saturday or the men’s finale at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Richmond. Masks are optional.
Both games will be Senior Day for the teams’ graduating players and managers.