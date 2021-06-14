OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has not reported more than one or two cases of COVID-19 a day this month. On many days there were no new cases.
“We have really turned the corner here in Cattaraugus County,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. “I attribute it to the number of people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. It has improved our positivity rate.”
The health department reports that 50.6% of the 18 and older population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 41.4% of the entire population.
The numbers show 28,176 people have completed their vaccine series and 31,834 have at least one dose of vaccine.
There was only one positive case reported in the county on Monday, after only one case was reported through the weekend. The daily positivity was 0%, Watkins said. The seven-day rolling average was 0.2% and the 14-day average was 0.4%. The county’s positivity is lower than the state average, he noted.
“We have not gone over five cases in some time,” Watkins said. “We’ve had no more than one or two cases a day in the last two weeks. We seem to have plateaued.”
Having said that, Watkins acknowledged, “We would still like to see more residents get vaccinated. We’ve got almost 52.1% with at least one dose. We’d like to see that number around 70%.”
Watkins said the county health department will continue to make vaccinations available to all who want it.
“We are planning more vaccinations at schools,” he said.
Most school clinics this week are second-dose clinics. They are also open to the public so a return visit to a clinic will not be necessary. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available at some schools.
On Thursday, a clinic will be held at the West Valley Demonstration Project. A second-shot clinic will be held at Jamestown Community College in Olean on Friday.
Three months ago, Watkins was complaining there was not enough vaccine to meet demand. Now, there are not enough arms for the supplies of vaccine that are more widely available.
In recent weeks, Watkins has offered to come to people’s homes who have difficulty getting transportation to a vaccine clinic. Many of the residents who receive regular home nursing services from the health department were also vaccinated.
Three Cattaraugus County zip codes that were among those cited last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as having the lowest vaccination rates in the county — Franklinville, Delevan and Gowanda — will have special vaccination clinics later this month, Watkins said. A clinic has been scheduled for June 22 in Gowanda and June 26 in Franklinville. A date is also being scheduled in Delevan.
“I’m not sure why the percentage of those who are vaccinated were low,” Watkins said. “We’re looking for new ways to incentivize the vaccinations.”
The public health director encouraged residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine to call the Health Department. “Give us a call and we will talk through any concerns you might have.”
The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is (716) 701-3777.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.
“The vaccine is effective and safe,” Watkins said. “The vaccine protects you against severe complications and from being hospitalized.”
The COVID-19 variants including the Great Britain variant, South African variant and new Delta variant first seen in India are more infectious than the original COVID-19 that continues to spread across the U.S.
Those who are not vaccinated could not only contract the coronavirus themselves, but spread it to others who are unvaccinated — including those whose health conditions prevent them from being vaccinated or from the vaccine from being as effective as possible.
“Those who are vaccinated protect not only themselves, but others around them who are not vaccinated,” Watkins said.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
There have been 5,720 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 sine March 2020.
The health department is following eight active cases, three who are hospitalized and 36 in contact quarantine.