OLEAN — The delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus is finding fertile ground in about half of Cattaraugus County’s communities where vaccination rates remain under 50%.
Seventeen of the 28 communities with zip codes in the county come in under the 50% vaccinated threshold. Eleven other zip codes, including the cities of Olean and Salamanca, were over the 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
With an upswing in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, those who are hospitalized and the number of deaths, health officials say almost all of those people are unvaccinated.
Countywide, 58.4% of the 18 and older population and 48.6% of the entire population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 33,123 have completed their vaccine series.
That is still well below the vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity, which earlier this year health officials pegged at 80% or better. Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this week she’s hoping for a vaccination rate closer to 90%.
A review by zip codes in the county found the St. Bonaventure University zip code had the seventh-lowest vaccination rate in the state at 9.2%. But county health officials and the university both say most students were vaccinated against COVID-19 in their hometowns and that the state Department of Health report does not take that into account.
The St. Bonaventure University anomaly aside, the community with the lowest rate of vaccination was Conewango Valley with a rate of 17.1%. Conewango Valley has a high number of Amish residents who generally shun vaccinations.
Conewango Valley’s rate was less than half of the next two communities on the list, Steamburg, which showed a 36.4% vaccination rate, and Gowanda, which straddles the Cattaraugus-Erie county line, which also posted a 36.4% rate.
Others communities under a 50% vaccination rate include:
Franklinville — 38.2%.
South Dayton, 40.8%.
Delevan — 41%.
Freedom, 41.5%.
Cattaraugus — 41.9%.
Randolph — 43.6%.
Farmersville Station — 44.2%.
East Otto — 44.5%.
Little Valley — 45.6%.
Kill Buck — 46%.
Hinsdale — 46.6%.
Perrysburg — 47.1%.
Portville — 47.6%.
Machias — 47.7%.
Versailles, a community about 6 miles west of Gowanda with about 77 residents, and Westons Mills, nestled between Olean and Portville, both have a 99% vaccination rate, the highest in Cattaraugus County.
The zip codes with the highest rates of vaccination are:
Versailles — 99%.
Westons Mills — 99%.
Yorkshire — 91.8%.
Ellicottville — 88.6%.
Salamanca — 64.1%.
Allegany — 59.8%.
Olean, 57.1%.
Great Valley, 55.1%.
West Valley — 53.1%.
Limestone — 53%.
Dayton — 52.8%.
Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,205.
The county posted 150 new cases and two deaths since Oct. 1. In September, there were 852 cases and nine deaths.
Also on Wednesday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported following 272 residents with active COVID-19, as well as 25 who are hospitalized and 755 in contact quarantine.
There were four new cases in the southeastern part of the county where the count is up to 3,6426 cases, two in the southwest where there have been 1,254, 11 in the northeast where there have been 1,343 cases and four in the northwest where there have been 962 cases.
The new cases included 13 women, which now total 3,847 of the total cases and eight men, who now total 3,358 o0f the cases.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the health department has started to schedule COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics this month.
The first Pfizer booster clinic is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bethany Lutheran church in Olean. A second Pfizer booster clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Casino.
To sign up, residents should go to the following web link:
For COVID-19 vaccination information go to the Cattaraugus County website or telephone (716) 938-2599 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.