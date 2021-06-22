OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library announces a Flash Used Book Sale through July 6 at the library, 134 N. 2nd St.
The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs, that someone can fit in the blue bag — all for only $5.
A large selection of all kinds of books is available, including but not limited to children’s, young adult, history, sports, healthy cooking and more.
The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed Sunday.
For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.