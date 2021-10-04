OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library offer a Flash Used Book Sale through Oct. 29 at the library at 134 N. 2nd St.
The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs that someone can fit in the bag — all for only $5.
The library is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A large selection of all genre of books is available, including but not limited to children’s, young adult, history, sports, healthy cooking and more. For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.