BUFFALO — A 58-year-old Olean man on federal probation for bank fraud and tax evasion faces sentencing in June for lying to a probation officer.

Joseph Stevens pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to making a materially false statement to a federal probation officer, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

