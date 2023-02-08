BUFFALO — A 58-year-old Olean man on federal probation for bank fraud and tax evasion faces sentencing in June for lying to a probation officer.
Joseph Stevens pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to making a materially false statement to a federal probation officer, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported Stevens' plea on Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, said Stevens, an accountant, was convicted in federal court of bank fraud and tax evasion and sentenced to serve 33 months in prison in August 2018. In April 2020, Stevens began a period of supervised release, during which he was required to meet monthly with a probation officer and complete a monthly supervision report.
In December 2020 and January and February 2021, Stevens failed to disclose the existence of a Wells Fargo checking account that he had opened in his name in October 2020. This account was subsequently used to receive fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits.
The U.S. Attorney's office noted that making a false statement on the monthly supervision report can result in the revocation of supervised release as well as additional prison time.
Stevens' plea is the result of an investigation by Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor personnel.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 in federal court in Buffalo.