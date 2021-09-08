OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program continues to need help finding volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Currently, the need is greatest in the Olean and Salamanca areas, as well as the Cattaraugus/Little Valley area.
Meals on Wheels are delivered before noon Monday through Friday. Most volunteers deliver about 16 meals once a week, and it takes approximately one hour to complete a delivery route. The Department of the Aging carries a supplemental accident/injury insurance plan to cover the volunteers as needed.
Healthy, well-balanced meals can improve or maintain the current health status of homebound participants, possibly even delaying or preventing nursing home placement. The Department of the Aging provides over 500 nutritious meals daily throughout the county; without volunteers, the delivery of meals would be impossible.
Volunteers receive a free meal on delivery days, and mileage reimbursement is available to all delivery drivers throughout the duration of the pandemic.
If you have a desire to help Cattaraugus County’s most vulnerable population, please call today. Please contact Ellen Herner at (716) 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901 to help.