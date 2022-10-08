Urgent Care renovations continuing at Salamanca gentlemen’s club

The former gentlemen’s club on North State Street in Salamanca has been undergoing a major makeover by building owner Tim Jackson of Salamanca with the hope of it becoming an urgent care center.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Local residents have been inquiring about the status of the building that housed a former gentlemen’s club near the intersection of North State Street and Route 353, Whether it will become an urgent care center in the future or not is still unknown.

Tim Jackson, former town supervisor and owner of the building, said officials from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Kaleida Health, Catholic Health and WellNow Urgent Care have toured the building to look it over for possible leasing. Some representatives have shown some interest but so far most of the people who make the leasing decisions have not been interested.

