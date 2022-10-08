Urgent Care renovations continuing at Salamanca gentlemen’s club

SALAMANCA — Local residents have been inquiring about the status of the building that housed a former gentlemen’s club near the intersection of North State Street and Route 353, Whether it will become an urgent care center in the future or not is still unknown.
Tim Jackson, former town supervisor and owner of the building, said officials from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Kaleida Health, Catholic Health and WellNow Urgent Care have toured the building to look it over for possible leasing. Some representatives have shown some interest but so far most of the people who make the leasing decisions have not been interested.
Jackson said decision-makers have dragged their feet on the opportunity to lease his building to provide desperately needed urgent care for the area for a number of reasons including staffing and getting specialists to come in.
“A representative from UPMC looked at the building, but the person I talked to in Erie said they’d like something on Main Street in Salamanca. I told him they’re not going to find anything on Main Street like this,” Jackson recalled. “The people at the Salamanca branch of Great Lakes Physician Practice did a tour of the building and thought it was a wonderful idea, but when I talked to the main official in Erie, Pa. he didn’t act interested.”
Jackson has made the stipulation to interested medical officials that he wants an urgent care, extended hours facility that offers X-rays. He has generously offered to give them time to get everything set up according to his terms written in the contract — as much as 18 months or possibly two years.
“I told each interested party that I will renovate the property to their specifications, free of charge,” he said. “They all have agreed that $17.50 per square foot is a fair price for leasing space. If we sign an agreement, I will give them their first year free of charge. There’s 6,500 square feet and, if you multiply that times $17.50, it would be over $100,000 for the first year.”
Jackson pointed out that there’s been no emergency care facility in the immediate area since the Salamanca District Hospital closed in 2000. He said the UPMC group has doctors’ offices in Salamanca, but they are not set up for urgent care and it’s something the area absolutely needs.
Salamanca is surrounded by WellNow urgent care facilities located in Olean, Springville, Jamestown and Bradford, but it’s a minimum 30-minute drive to any one of the four areas for medical care.
With the building located at 4250 North State St., near the intersection of Route 353, Jackson said the site would be an ideal location for an urgent care and trauma center. He said two bus lines travel through numerous times everyday and they could bring people up from Salamanca, Little Valley, Cattaraugus or beyond.
Jackson, who built the 210-by-60-foot building in 1989 and finished it in 1990, operated Terra Publishing from that site where the company printed technical publications. He said the building cost $400,000 back then.
After that, he sold the building, in 2000, to Dimitrios Tsirtsakis of Silver Creek who said he planned to open a restaurant there, but it became the Paradise Gentlemen’s Club, then Tiffany’s Cabaret.
Since repurchasing the building from Tsirtsakis last year, Jackson has been giving the building a major makeover to make it more appealing to prospective lessees. Known by the community as the “purple church,” the building is now its original gray color and the roof has been replaced.
“I just spent over $100,000 remodeling the interior of the building. I’ve installed all-new LED lights, a brand-new heating and air conditioning system,” he said. “Most of the walls have been repainted white to look professional.”
Jackson said the building is free-standing, which is a huge plus. He said every interior wall could be removed and there wouldn’t be any structural problems. If an urgent care moved in, they could put the interior walls anywhere. The building would also be ideal as a manufacturing facility or other business requiring a wide-open space.
According to Jackson, the building has more advantages. It used to house a five-color, heatset printing press to produce national publications. He said a press like that needs two big things — high-pressure gas, which the building has, and 480, three-phase voltage.
“You won’t find that in any other building in this area,” he said. “With 480, three-phase voltage, you can run three-phase equipment and you can run it cheaper than 220 voltage equipment. This system is perfect for manufacturing and it’s also perfect for running an X-ray machine.”
Jackson’s focus is on Salamanca and the surrounding communities. He has been circulating a petition of support in Salamanca, Little Valley, Cattaraugus and Ellicottville to show UPMC the support of area residents for the proposal. Jackson said he has 1,000 signatures of local people who said, “Yes, we want an urgent care.”