OLEAN — Halfway through December, reports of COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County are on the rise, just in time for gatherings associated with Christmas, New Year’s and Quanzaa.

There have been 158 cases of the coronavirus this month through Thursday and two deaths. At this time, the community transmission rate is low.

