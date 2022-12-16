OLEAN — Halfway through December, reports of COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County are on the rise, just in time for gatherings associated with Christmas, New Year’s and Quanzaa.
There have been 158 cases of the coronavirus this month through Thursday and two deaths. At this time, the community transmission rate is low.
So far in 2022, there have been 12,178 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department and 73 deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has reported 24,016 cases and 283 deaths from COVID-19.
January 2022 was the worst month of the pandemic in terms of both the number of cases — 4,738 — and deaths with 21.
The month with the fewest number of cases was November with 312. April was the only month with no COVID-19 deaths reported. May and June each had two deaths, July and October had three, there were four in March, five in August, six in February, seven in November and eight in September.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker showed 33 cases in the seven days ending Dec. 14, a 3.1% increase over the previous seven-day period.
Positivity for the seven-day period through Dec. 12 was 6.2%, up 0.75% from the previous week. There were 614 COVID-19 tests administered in the seven days ending Dec. 8, a drop of 3.76% from the previous reporting period.
Of 23 new cases reported on Thursday, 13 people were vaccinated and 10 were unvaccinated. Newer omicron subvariants have evolved to be able to elude earlier vaccines. A bivalent vaccine and boosters to address both earlier forms of the virus and the new sub-variants like BA.4 and BA.5 is now in wide use.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, and other health officials say the vaccine and now bivalent boosters are likely to help mitigate severe symptoms for many.
Vaccines are available for both COVID-19 and influenza. Up-to-date bivalent COVID-19 boosters are also available.
There were six new hospital admissions in the seven days ending Dec. 13, up 40% over the previous seven-day period, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.
The county reports 48,871, or 64.2% of the 76,000 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44,153 or 58% had completed their primary vaccine series.
The CDC data tracker shows 9,171 or 12.7% of county residents age 5 and older had received a booster dose of the newest bivalent Covid vaccine that is designed to better protect against Omicron subvariants.
In addition: 9,122 or 13.9% of those age 12 and older, 8,976 or 15.1% of the 18 and older population, and 5,458 or 46% of those age 65 and older have received a booster dose, according to the data tracker.
Watkins said local health authorities are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases. “We expected this,” he said. “We just had the Thanksgiving holiday. We’ve seen this uptick over the past two years. We’ll probably see an uptick after Christmas too.”
The good news this year is that “we’re not seeing an uptick in hospitalizations” that the last two Thanksgivings produced.
“They are starting to see an uptick in cases statewide” as well as globally, Watkins said.
Locally, influenza A seems to be the predominant virus — with even more cases than COVID-19, the health director said Friday. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has caused a large number of illnesses in the very young and elderly. Olean General Hospital has not been as impacted by RSV cases in children as other hospitals in Western New York because, in the case of severe symptoms, children have been taken to Buffalo for hospitalization.
“It looks like we are going to have to deal with COVID-19 and influenza at the same time for a while,” Watkins said. Those who are immunocompromised, the elderly or very young are having a difficult time with the flu.
“We are not seeing a lot of hospitalizations associated with the new strains of COVID-19,” Watkins added. If taken within five days of the onset of symptoms, the antiviral drug Paxlovid is a very effective treatment; it must be prescribed by a physician. “It helps reduce symptoms and the length of the virus.”
A similar antiviral drug is available for people who come down with influenza symptoms, also by prescription.
