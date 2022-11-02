BATAVIA (TNS) — A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry.

The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social