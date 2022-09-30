The state Department of Labor has initiated the process to increase the minimum wage in Upstate New York by $1 — a 7.5% increase from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour — as soon as Dec. 31.
Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon also issued an order Friday accepting the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week within the next 10 years.
On the Upstate minimum wage, Reardon issued an order Friday calling for the rate hike in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester following a required economic analysis by the state Division of the Budget (DOB). The DOL said the division's analysis "found evidence of pressure for wages to rise in the midst of a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage."
Currently, the minimum wage in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County is $15 per hour, having reached that level following phased-in annual increases. Fast food workers throughout the state also already earn $15 an hour.
Reardon's order is subject to public comment before a final decision is made. New Yorkers may share feedback by emailing regulations@labor.ny.gov by Dec. 11. If accepted, the wage increase would take effect on Dec. 31.
“By raising the minimum wage incrementally, New York state is helping businesses adjust to the new rate, while giving low-wage workers the ability to better participate in our economy,” Reardon said in statement. “Continuing with the multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage is in line with market standards and ensures that no worker is left behind.”
The process started Friday is part of the state's implementation of the $15 minimum wage that began in 2016, when the state's minimum wage was $9.70 an hour. The $15 an hour wage was wholly phased in for New York City employers with 11 or more workers in 2018, with the change taking effect for small NYC employers a year later. In 2021, the minimum wage was set at $15 an hour for Long Island and Westchester County.
DOL reported that about 200,000 New Yorkers in Upstate counties will benefit from the wage increase, 44% of which are full-time workers. Of those, nearly 25% are supporting children below age 18. The wage hike will mean $40 more a week for a full-time minimum wage worker.
Key findings from DOB’s minimum wage report include regional unemployment rates outside of New York City are at historic lows. The 3.1% rate for this area for the four months from April through July 2022 is the lowest in the history of the data going back to 1976 and is lower than the national 3.5% rate for the same month.
The DOL said such data confirm the "unprecedented tightness of the state labor market outside of New York City."
OVERTIME FARM WAGES
The new threshold for overtime for farm workers will be phased in by 4 hours every other year, beginning in 2024, until reaching 40 hours in 2032, "giving agriculture businesses proper time to adjust," the Department of Labor stated.
Reardon said the decision comes following a two-year process and 14 public meetings and hearings.
“I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York state economy," she said. "Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farm workers and success for agricultural businesses.”
The lowered OT threshold was supported by progressives, migrant worker advocates and organized labor interests, but bitterly opposed by farming and agriculture interests in New York as well as Republican legislators, including state Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda.
New York Farm Bureau president David Fisher, who was one of three members on the Farm Laborers Wage Board, opposed lowering the OT threshold.
“This is a difficult day for all those who care about New York being able to feed itself," he said. "Commissioner Reardon’s decision to lower the farm labor overtime threshold will make it even tougher to farm in this state and will be a financial blow to the workers we all support."
Moving forward, farm owners will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can give employees and their ability to compete in the marketplace.
"All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored," he said.
During the course of deliberations this year on the wage issue, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democrat-controlled Legislature enacted three new tax credits to assist farm employers in transitioning to the lower overtime standard.