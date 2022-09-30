Roberta Reardon

New York State Commissioner of Labor Roberta Reardon.

 NYS Department of Labor

The state Department of Labor has initiated the process to increase the minimum wage in Upstate New York by $1 — a 7.5% increase from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour — as soon as Dec. 31.

Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon also issued an order Friday accepting the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week within the next 10 years.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social