TROY (TNS) — A Rensselaer County jury convicted Kevin Cox of murder Wednesday morning for locking 6-year-old Davonte Paul outside their Troy home to freeze to death on a February night two years ago.
The child lost his life to an egregious punishment wantonly meted out by Cox, 42, of Kerhonkson in Ulster County. Now, Cox will lose his freedom; he faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing by County Judge Debra Young on May 18.
Cox appeared to shake his head after the jury delivered its verdict Wednesday just after 10 a.m.: Guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and a third count of first-degree assault. Jurors deliberated for less than five hours over two days, finding that Cox's actions showed a depraved indifference to human life akin to intentional murder.
Cox inflicted the lethal punishment on the child for defecating and urinating on the floor. Davonte, wearing only pajamas, was left outside in a backyard for an estimated 10 hours starting on Feb. 9, 2020, a night when the low temperature was about 10 degrees. He died from hypothermia and shock two days later on Feb. 11.
"It's a horrific example of child abuse in the worst sense," District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said outside court following the verdict. "My thoughts are with Davonte and his dad. I can't help as a mother but think about what was going through that little boy's mind when he was out in the cold. I am grateful that the jury saw the evidence the way we did so that we can make sure that Kevin Cox cannot hurt a child again."
The death of the child came two months after his father, Freeston Paul, desperately asked Ulster County Family Court Judge Marianne Mizel to track down his son, who he believed was in severe danger from Cox. The child's father said he believed Cox had poured water on Davonte before to wake him and had restrained him enough to make the boy cry. Cox, a three-time prior felon, and the boy's mother, Nicole Bauer, had taken the child the prior June.
"The court is taking this situation too lightly," Paul told the judge. "I'm concerned with my son's mother's mental state and the company and relationships she is keeping around him. She is not thinking rationally which I believe could put my son in harm's way. ... This is a 6-year-old boy's life!!!"
According to Cox's own account to police, Cox had previously locked Davonte outside the home at 709 Fifth Ave. at least five times.
Davonte's mother told a 911 dispatcher on Feb. 10 that her son had drowned; his body had been placed in a bathtub before emergency crews arrived. However, the child had no water in his lungs, had extensive bruising on his body, and was in hypothermic shock.
In his closing argument to jurors Tuesday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf said the child's death was no oversight, as the defendant claimed. Cox had said he fell asleep after smoking marijuana and simply forgot the boy was outside.
"This is beyond reckless, ladies and gentlemen," Hauf told jurors "How do you forget about a 6-year-old child that you intentionally put outside in the freezing cold?"
Cox attempted suicide two weeks after the incident.
On Wednesday, prosecutors would not comment on if Bauer will face charges in her son's death.
Cox's attorney, Robert Molloy, told the Times Union: "I still think the more appropriate verdict would have the manslaughter of the lesser culpability, but the jury has spoken. We respect the verdict."
