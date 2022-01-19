OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals announced staff awards presented in December.
Frances Perez, RN, a clinical supervisor, received the fourth-quarter Nightingale Award at Olean General Hospital.
The award is a quarterly recognition of nursing excellence determined by nominations from the medical staff.
“Frances has been under recognized for her amazing work within the emergency department," her nomination stated. "Throughout her time, she has exemplified strong leadership and a willingness to go above and beyond for her patients and team. Amongst a staffing crisis, the COVID pandemic, and departmental challenges, she has succeeded in keeping morale high and always putting patients’ needs above all else. She’s formulated great working relationships with staff that reach far beyond those within the ED."
Carley Frisina, RN, charge nurse, received the fourth quarter Nightingale Award at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was nominated for her “let’s do it” personality. “Carly is helpful, takes initiative, is resourceful and always willing to help out,” according to her nomination. Carley said she enjoys being a nurse because “on someone’s worst day, I can make it a little brighter.”
Carley enjoys the teamwork in the ED and said that the reason she has stayed at BRMC and in this community is because “we are more than just a team here, we are family. When one of us is down or hurting, we are here for one another. We are family.”
Junel Lapp, administrative assistant, received Olean General Hospital’s December Star Award.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others.
“Junel is a team player, volunteering for the “helping hands” program and during nursing open houses. She helps out other managers with administrative duties when requested. She is always pleasant to anyone who comes in the office or on the phone. She is dependable, efficient, always on time, a fast learner, and takes on additional duties with no issues,” according to her nomination.
Kim Murphey, administrative assistant, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s December Star Award.
“Kim has worked hard these past many months scheduling vaccine clinics and contacting nurses to give vaccines. She also takes all the calls from people who want to schedule getting the vaccine. She attends every clinic, brings all needed supplies and many of these clinics are not at the hospital."