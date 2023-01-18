OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, announces the successful completion of its new accreditation process from DNV Healthcare.

By earning accreditation, OGH & BRMC have demonstrated it meets or exceeds patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. DNV’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social