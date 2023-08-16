ELLICOTTVILLE — The inaugural Upper Allegheny Health System Pulse of the Community Gala will be held Sept. 22.
The black tie event, hosted by the Olean General Hospital Foundation and the Bradford Hospital Foundation, will run from 5:30-10 p.m. at Holiday Valley Resort’s Main Lodge.
Organizers reported the event, the first of its kind for the hospitals, will celebrate staff while raising money to enhance Heart and Vascular Services at the facilities. According to the website, $12,750 toward the gala’s $100,000 goal had been raised by Wednesday.
Special recognition will be given to previous Golden Stethoscope and Nightingale awards recipients from the facilities.
The golden stethoscope award is a result of nominations from employees and is presented semi-annually to a physician who exhibits an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians. The award is presented to a physician throughout the entire Upper Allegheny Health System who meets the high standard of providing high-quality patient care.
The nightingale award is a result of nominations from medical providers and other team members throughout Upper Allegheny. The prestigious award is presented quarterly to one nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients as well as serves as a role model for peers. The award is given quarterly.
Tickets are $150 each and include an open bar at the beginning of the event, endless hors d’oeuvres and an entry for the premier diamond giveaway valued at $10,000. Event sponsorships are also available for individuals or companies.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/xqc/