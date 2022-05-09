OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System named an interim president and an interim chief operating officer to lead the hospitals in Olean and Bradford, Pa., board members announced Monday.
Dr. Jill Owens, a longtime physician in Bradford and chief medical officer for the system’s hospitals, will serve as interim president. In addition, David DiBacco, the COO for Kaleida Health’s facilities in the Northtowns, has been named the interim COO for UAHS.
UAHS, part of Kaleida Health since 2016, operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, as well as Foothills Medical Group, Bradford Regional Medical Services and Health System Physician, PC.
“This is a natural progression with an expanded role for Dr. Owens within our organization,” said Jeff Belt, president of the UAHS board of directors. “With more than two decades of clinical care and physician leadership experience right here in our own community, the board of directors believes that she is the right leader at the right time for UAHS.
“Having Dave DiBacco at Dr. Owens' side, with his deep operational and financial experience especially in rural health care, will only help further accelerate our growth and transformation,” Belt added.
Owens said she was excited about the opportunity to lead health system out of what she called very challenging times.
"The last couple of years, with the combination of the pandemic and the Great Resignation, we’ve been stressed with providing the level of care needed while incurring a significant financial burden from the cost of agency staffing," she said. "I have great confidence in the foundation of our workforce and I’m looking forward to using the leadership team that we are building to empower them, support them and grow the organization.”
Owens has been serving as chief medical officer and vice president of quality for Upper Allegheny Health System since 2021. A practicing physician for over 20 years, she also serves as medical director for UAHS’ physician networks.
Prior to being named CMO, she was the vice president of clinical operations and physician relations and interim executive director, UAHS’ physician network. She served as acting medical director of Foothills Medical Group and as associate medical director of BRMC. In addition, she has operated Bradford Family Medicine, Inc., a private family practice, since 2000.
In July, UAHS president and CEO Jeff Zewe resigned after just over a year in the position, and was replaced by interim president and CEO Mary LaRowe, who was also serving as president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk.
Belt praised LaRowe for stepping into the role last year, while he also commended former chief operator Rick Braun, who left UAHS earlier this week.
“On behalf of the board, management and staff, we cannot thank Mary enough for her leadership during these trying times,” said Belt. “She came to us in the midst of the pandemic and helped guide us through some very challenging times.
"The same goes for Rick Braun," Belt said. "He has been a tireless advocate for the organization, providing great leadership across our financial and operational divisions, we thank him for his service and contributions.”
DiBacco has been the COO for Kaleida Health’s Northtowns facilities since 2018, including Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, the Millard Fillmore Surgery Center and the DeGraff Medical Park. Previously, he spent nearly 15 years as the COO at Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he also served as interim CEO.
The addition of DiBacco was touted by Kaleida Health officials in improving the connection between Kaleida and UAHS.
“This is another opportunity to build on the partnership and the great clinical relationship between Kaleida Health and Upper Allegheny Health System,” said Kaleida Health CEO Bob Nesselbush. “Our collective goal is to come out of COVID stronger than when we went into it. This is all about continuing to improve the health and wellness of the Twin Tier communities. There are so many opportunities to integrate further and implement opportunities like physician recruitment, telemedicine, information technology, operations and back office.”
UAHS officials said they are not continuing searches for replacements, and Owens' interim title is because of the system's organizational philosophy and practice, as officials work to promote internally, and both promotions could become permanent.
The appointments come as the system is continuing its financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During an annual report meeting in December, UAHS reported a net loss of almost $9 million in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutting down many elective procedures and the impact of the pandemic’s victims directly on the hospitals. Patient revenue for the hospitals was down $35.9 million in a $200 million budget, while $11.5 million in federal assistance from pandemic funding was sent to the system.
Another $6.5 million in salaries were reduced by voluntary furloughs and attrition, and almost $6 million more in expenses were cut as well.