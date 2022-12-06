OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, is recognizing employees for their years of service within the organization.

Every year UAHS recognizes employees who have met years of service milestones at five-year increments starting at an employee’s fifth anniversary. Each employee is awarded a special gift, commemorative years of service booklet, and certificate of recognition.

 

