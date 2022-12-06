OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, is recognizing employees for their years of service within the organization.
Every year UAHS recognizes employees who have met years of service milestones at five-year increments starting at an employee’s fifth anniversary. Each employee is awarded a special gift, commemorative years of service booklet, and certificate of recognition.
“It has been a rough couple of years. We’ve dealt with and continue to deal with many obstacles,” said Jill Owens, MD, president. “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the great resignation leading to staffing shortages and among other factors, our team continues to choose to be a part of the UAHS family.”
Even through these obstacles, this year UAHS recognizes 142 employees totaling 1,920 years of service. Those celebrating 20 years or more are recognized here.
For 45 years of services, Patricia Luna, BRMC; for 40 years, Joseph Livoto, OGH, and Theresa O’Brien, BRMC; for 35 years, Daniel Drake, OGH, Sharon Gardner, OGH, Susan Myers, BRMC, Todd Oliver, OGH, Lisa Sworts, OGH, and Kristina Wallace, OGH; for 30 years Tricia Anastasia and Mary Gardner, both at Limestone, Debra Honhart, BRMC, Cheryl O’Connell, BRMC, Melissa Webb, OGH, Stacy Williams, BRMC, and Karla Zielinski, OGH; for 25 years, Heidi Danielson, LIMESTONE, Deborah Evans, OGH, Robert Kriner, OGH, Rachel Lovell, OGH, Thomas Wartella, BRMC, and Amanda Witt, BRMC.
For 20 years of service, Eugene Cawley, BRMC, Debra Clark, BRMC, Nicole Cosper, BRMC, Jennifer Edminster, BRMC, Casey Ellman, OGH, Pamela Little, LIMESTONE, Rebecca Matthews, BRMC, Rhonda Miketish, BRMC, Shirley O’Dell, BRMC, Michele Orcutt, OGH, and Brenda Pascarella, LIMESTONE.
“It’s the efforts of our team that is dedicated to the mission, vision and values of UAHS that continue to make a difference in the lives of our patients every day,” said Owens. “Nothing would be possible without the hard work, perseverance, and loyalty from each of our valued team members.”