OLEAN — More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines were set to go on Saturday as Upper Allegheny Health System and InTandem partnered to distribute the shots.
InTandem hosted the clinic at the agency’s under-renovation Wayne Street facility as senior citizens, frontline workers and those with preexisting conditions filed through to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 80 volunteers helped with the distribution, with nurses and other professionals from groups like Olean General Hospital, Olean Medical Group, Omega Family Medicine and Universal Primary Care pitching in. Pharmacy professionals pre-loaded syringes in a conference room before delivery to tables for the patients.
Various local churches and nonprofits assisted with other duties during the marathon session from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mari Howard, executive director of InTandem, lamented the scourge of the pandemic, but noted “the pandemic’s given us a wonderful opportunity to partner with the community.”
She said the agency has partnered with the county health department to store supplies and to host drive-up testing clinics, as well as storing materials for OGH as they made room for an increase in patients.
InTandem purchased the former Connection call center in 2020 to use for office space.
“This building was still under construction,” she said, with bare concrete floors and an open floor plan in the east wing, and the space allowed for multiple injection sites, areas to fill out paperwork, and a seating area for those recently inoculated to wait in case of side effects. .
Julie Kenyon, infection control nurse at OGH, was one of the volunteers giving shots to a steady stream of patients.
“I am so glad to be putting needles in arms,” she said, with high demand and limited supplies of the vaccine to go around. “The older individuals are ecstatic — it’s good to see it flowing now.”
She added many of those getting the shots — including seniors and those supported by InTandem — thanked her for the opportunity to get protected from the disease.
The clinic was the largest single-day distribution of vaccines to date in Cattaraugus County. Officials reported 1,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were requested from the state, which received them from the federal government.
The vaccine distribution accounted for more than one-fifth of all vaccines given in Western New York on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, with 4,995 provided across the five-county region.
OGH officials reported registration opened the afternoon of March 5, and all appointments were filled by March 7. There were no restrictions based on residency, and UAHS staff did not immediately have access to a detailed breakdown on recipients by residence.