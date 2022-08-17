UPMC Cole

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — In Potter County, 61% of deaths are attributable to chronic disease, according to a community health needs assessment conducted by UPMC for the Cole hospital in Coudersport.

Of that 61%, a total of 25% are due to cancer, 17% to diseases of the heart, 7% to chronic respiratory diseases, 5% to diabetes, 3% to stroke and 4% to other chronic diseases, according to the report.

