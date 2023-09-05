COUDERSPORT, Pa. — UPMC is coordinating an emergency preparedness training exercise scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parking lot located near the Emergency Department at UPMC Cole, 1001 E. 2nd St.
The exercise is part of UPMC’s emergency preparedness planning. During the exercise, staff from UPMC will set up decontamination tents and other equipment used for HAZMAT and mass casualty response. Please be advised, this is only a training.
UPMC announced the exercise so the public is not alarmed.