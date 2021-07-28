COUDERSPORT, Pa. — UPMC Cole cancer center staff and leaders have joined the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Coudersport is the third cancer center in north central Pennsylvania to join the UPMC cancer treatment network and is among more than 60 cancer centers that make up UPMC Hillman.
“UPMC Hillman Cancer Center stands for unsurpassed excellence in cancer care and we’re proud to now welcome the team in Coudersport to the family,” said Dr. Abdalla Sholi, director of medical oncology for the UPMC cancer centers in north central Pennsylvania. “UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is internationally recognized for our leadership in the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.”
Sholi said that as the preeminent institution in Pennsylvania for the delivery of cancer care, the centers offer technology and therapies that are “leaps and bounds beyond anything the many physicians who came before us could ever imagine.”
The UPMC Hillman group is one of the largest integrated cancer networks in the United States and one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers. UPMC Hillman centers in Williamsport and Wellsboro joined the network in February 2019.
“As part of the Hillman network, we’re taking the battle against cancer to the next level, connecting patients locally to renowned cancer specialists, cutting-edge research in immunotherapy, more than 440 leading-edge clinical trials, and the most advanced technology for cancer detection and treatment,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro. “We’re not only ensuring the highest quality services are here today, but we’re also positioning our centers for reducing the burden of cancer into the future.”