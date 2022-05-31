OLEAN — Police were searching for a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West State Street.
Reports are that two men were arguing as they walked on the north side of West State. As the dispute escalated with some shoving, one man pulled out a handgun and fired five or six rapid shots at the other man.
Mayor Bill Aiello, a former captain on the Olean PD, arrived on the scene after receiving a telephone call about the incident. The mayor, who conferred with officers at the scene, told reporters that the victim in the incident might have been grazed by a bullet but he refused treatment from city firefighters, who rushed to the scene.
Aiello said the suspected shooter was still at large and he did not know whether the identity of the suspect was known to police.
Officers at the scene would not comment on the incident. Police had not reported a description of the alleged shooter as of Tuesday night.
Police had cordoned off the section of West State between Fourth and Fifth streets as they investigated. Traffic was routed to side streets on either side of West State.
The shots could be heard throughout the city as residents were eating dinner out of doors, on evening walks or bicycle rides or gathered for baseball and softball games at Forness Park.
The mayor, who was enjoying the early evening in his backyard while two of his grandchildren were swimming in his pool, was visibly upset over the brazen incident — in broad daylight on the sidewalk of one of Olean’s main thoroughfares. In all his decades in law enforcement in the city, he could not recall such an incident at the time of day and on one of the city’s two most traveled streets.
Aiello expressed frustration with the perceived increase in violent crime in the city and across the state, referencing the March 24, 2021 shooting on South Third Street that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa Torres of Jamestown.
On May 12, Olean police responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Seneca Avenue on a report that shots were fired into the rear of an occupied apartment. No one was injured in that incident, which remains under investigation.
Aiello, who acknowledged not knowing the backgrounds of the two men involved in the altercation on West State, was dismayed over the gunplay in the city and placed blame at least in part at the feet of lawmakers in Albany.
“Bail reform does not work,” he said, referencing measures passed in 2019 that greatly reduced the number of offenses on which the accused can be held on bail. “They’re coddling criminals and our citizens are being put in jeopardy.”
“There’s no accountability,” the Republican mayor said. “This is a problem across the state.”
The Olean incident occurred just two days after a Buffalo man was shot and killed Sunday in a reported dispute with another man on Congress Street in Bradford.
An arrest had not been made in the slaying of Edward Fomby Jr., 38, as of Tuesday evening.