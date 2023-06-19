Potter County, Pa. District Attorney Andy Watson's office issued a warning about more scams committed via phone, after a realistic scam nearly victimized a Potter County family.
Last week, a Potter County couple was contacted by a person posing as the couple’s daughter. She was crying and was otherwise incoherent. After a few moments, a man claiming to be a police officer in the state of Indiana took over the conversation and related that the couple’s daughter had just been in a motor vehicle crash and had injuries that made it difficult for her to talk.
The couple even heard police sirens in the background on the male’s end.
The male said the couple’s daughter had admitted to texting when she rear-ended a woman who is 7 months pregnant, and that their daughter was going to be arrested and arraigned due to the serious injuries the pregnant woman suffered. The man advised that the Potter County couple would be contacted by the local public defender.
The couple then spoke with a "Sarah Williams," who claimed to be the local public defender in the area of Indiana where the crash occurred. The female provided the couple with a police case number and her phone number. The female additionally told the couple that they needed to post $15,000 cash bond to keep their daughter from going to jail.
Fortunately, the couple contacted the the district attorney’s office and the matter was quickly investigated. Additionally, the Potter County couple were able to make contact with their daughter, who was fine and had never been in a crash. The couple’s daughter was currently in the state of Indiana but does not live there. She was there only briefly in order to visit extended family.
"This incident brings light to the fact that scammers are increasing the realism when attempting to perpetrate these scams for monetary gain," Watson's press release stated. "The scammers knew the daughter was in Indiana and were able to obtain her parents’ phone number in Potter County. The scammers also used realistic ploys that played on emotions and urgency."
Watson urged residents to use caution if they receive similar calls.
Meanwhile, syracuse.com reported on a similar scam attempt that appeared to use artificial intelligence to replicate a daughter's voice.
An Upstate New York woman received a call on her cell phone; she heard her daughter’s sobbing voice along with sirens in the background. The voice was saying she had been in an accident and needed $15,000 for bail.
The mother told the newspaper that, while at first startled and declaring that the voice sounded exactly like her daughter, she didn't fall for the scam. She quickly texted her daughter — there was no car accident.
In earlier versions, scammers have called older people and pretended to be young family members arrested or in need of money. In such a scenario, scammers might have used pre-recorded clips of someone's voice.
But as syracuse.com reported, with AI, fraudsters can take just a few seconds of someone speaking and use that to generate new words that sound exactly like the original speaker, according to an expert in AI and fraud from John Jay College of New York City.
“It’s very simple and easy to do using AI‚” said Chelsea Binns, a licensed private investigator, certified fraud examiner and assistant professor of security management at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
“This is a proliferating area of fraud, and we’re going to be seeing more of this,” she said.