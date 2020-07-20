Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus across New York state were down to 716 on Sunday, yet another new low since March 18, but the governor expressed concern that new infections could result from young people not heeding warnings to social distance.
"One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we're seeing across the state," Cuomo said Monday, "but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend.
"It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop," the governor said. "This is not just morality, these restaurants and bars are breaking the law and they are going to make it bad for everyone else because if this continues we're going to have to roll back the reopening plan and close all bars and restaurants."
Later in the day, Cuomo said local governments and law enforcement are going to have to "do their jobs" and enforce regulations meant to limit COVID-19 spread.
"So to local governments I say, look, you don't want to enforce the law because you think it's politically unpopular," Cuomo said. "I'll tell you what's more politically unpopular. When you're going to have to explain to the people why we had to close all bars and restaurants. That's going to be more politically difficult than telling the NYPD to do their job."
The governor's office, in its daily update of coronavirus statistics, reported that of the 49,342 tests conducted statewide on Sunday, 519, or 1.05%, were positive.
In Western New York, the percentage of people testing positive for the disease was down to 0.70%, the lowest percentage in several days. On Friday the rate of positive tests was 1.3% and on Saturday it was 1%.
No new cases were reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties over the weekend.
There were eight COVID-19 deaths statewide on Sunday, bringing the state's confirmed total to 25,056.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 716 on Sunday, down six from Saturday's total, while the number of newly admitted patients was 58 Sunday, down 21 from the day before.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units was 158 (-2 from Saturday), while the number of ICU patients with with intubation was 93 (-3).
CUOMO, NY DELEGATION TO GEORGIA
Cuomo and members of the state's COVID-19 task force departed Monday for Savannah, Georgia to help the city in the fight against COVID-19 as it experiences a surge in positive cases and hospitalizations.
In Savannah, Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, will host a roundtable meeting with the New York delegation, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson and the Savannah health care team to discuss best practices to fight the pandemic, including how to set up testing and contact tracing operations.
Cuomo was expected to return to Albany Monday evening.
"When we were at our worst point with this virus in New York we have volunteers from all across the country come to help fight this dreaded disease, and now that we are past our apex we are ready to help any city or state with whatever they need," Cuomo said during a press briefing in New York City.
The governor said the federal government "is still in denial about this virus" and unprepared to offer the kind of direction states need regarding testing, tracing programs or personal protective equipment.
In Savannah, Cuomo said he and his team will "tell them about what we did, we will help them with testing and tracing programs, we're going to bring thousands of pieces of PPE and whatever they need from us they're going to get."
On Thursday, Cuomo said New York has established two church testing sites in COVID-19 hotspots in Houston, while on July 13 he said New York would send testing and contract tracing teams to Atlanta.
Earlier this month, Cuomo sent the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida as the state struggles with a resurgence of cases.