Three county-wide elections in Cattaraugus County — district attorney, sheriff and coroner on Tuesday — were no contest.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines, received 9,254 votes, according to the unofficial Election Night results from the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections. She got 7,405 votes on theRepublican line and 1,849 Conservative votes.
Rieman was unopposed in seeking re-election to a fourth four-year term. She was first elected in 2009, defeating incumbent Democrat Edward Sharkey.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb, who ran unopposed on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines, received 10,583 votes. He received 2,589 votes on the Democrat line, 6,540 on the Republican line and 1,454 on the Conservative line.
Whitcomb sought re-election to a third four-year term on the Democrat, Republican and Conservatives lines. He was appointed to the post after the Aug. 18, 2009 death of former Sheriff Dennis B. John.
The district attorney and the sheriff were also unopposed for their re-election bids in 2017.
Coroner Kevin M. O’Rourke received 5,539 votes on the Republican and Conservative lines.
In other countywide voting, selected four state Supreme Court judges, all cross endorsed and running unopposed: Grace M. Hanlon, 9,643 votes; John B. Licata, 9,103 votes; Frank Caruso, 9,243, and Raymond Walter, 9,061.
Hanlon and Licata had Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families Party lines, while Caruso and Walter were on the Democrat, Republican and Conservative lines.
County voters turned thumbs down on all five state propositions that were found on the back of the ballot.
Proposition One was defeated 9,063 to 2,312; Proposition Two lost by the smallest margin, 6,040 to 5,187; Proposition Three was defeated 9,455 to 2,017; Proposition Four was defeated 9,089 to 2,348, and Proposition 5 was defeated 6,890 to 4,028.
The Board of Elections issued 988 absentee ballots at the request of voters and had received 483 as of Monday. The absentees will be counted next week.