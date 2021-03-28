OLEAN — An Olean police officer was involved in a shooting on Garden Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday — with a vehicle involved in the incident then careening into and shattering a monument in War Veterans Park.
According to a statement issued Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were requested by the Olean Police Department to investigate an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by an Olean officer.
The shooting was reportedly related to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop that resulted with the alleged suspect vehicle crashing into a monument in War Veterans Park at approximately 3:30 a.m.
No specific details of the incident, including whether there were injuries, were released.
"This is an active criminal investigation and no further information will be given at this time," the state police said.
The NYSP Forensic Identification Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit were assisting in the investigation.
An Olean Common Council member posted on Facebook this morning that the initial incident occurred on the 600 block of Garden Avenue and involved the driver of a vehicle attempting to run an officer down.
John Crawford, Common Council president who represents Ward 5, posted:
"Early this morning at approximately 3:26 a.m. there was an Olean Police Department Officer involved in a shooting. This took place on the 600 Block of Garden Ave. where the suspect vehicle attempted to run down the Officer. The vehicle involved then proceeded west on State where it crashed in War Vets Park. The investigation of this incident has been turned over to the NY State Police."
At War Veterans Park later Sunday morning, numerous law enforcement personnel were on hand as a small SUV, which had struck and shattered the Irish Famine Memorial on the park grounds, was being removed from the scene.
Law enforcement personnel would not answer questions at the scene, referring any media queries to investigators. The Olean Police Department indicated late Sunday morning that the investigation is being handled by state police.
Dozens of stones, which had been fitted to make up the circular base of the memorial, littered the park in several feet in all directions near the walkway that is at the bottom of the embankment below West State Street. Witnesses earlier said a large piece of the memorial could be seen on the vehicle.
The large piece of the memorial on the vehicle was a piece of the Penrose Quay in Cobb Harbor, of Cork, Ireland, where thousands of Irish took to ships during the famine of 1845-50 to emigrate to America.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians division based in Olean commissioned the memorial, which was erected in 2000.
Sunday morning's incident occurred less than four days after the shooting death of a 35-year-old Jamestown man near the corner of South Third and West Green streets at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
No arrests have been made in the murder of 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa, who died later in Olean General Hospital.
State police officials stated that Sunday's incident remains an active criminal investigation and no further information will be given at this time.