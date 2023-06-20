With fears of migrants being moved to Cattaraugus and Allegany counties not materializing, officials in both counties chose to allow emergency declarations to lapse.
The 30-day state of emergency in Cattaraugus County to prevent New York state officials from relocating immigrant families from the southern border expired last week.
Cattaraugus County Attorney Ashley E. Smith said the state of emergency expired on June 16.
There have been no instances of immigrant families who had been bused to New York City from the southern border states to Cattaraugus County that the county attorney said she was aware of.
County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, joined more than 30 other Upstate counties in declaring a state of emergency on May 17.
VanRensselaer took the action at the request of county legislators from Olean who said they were concerned that the state planned to house immigrants in Olean-area hotels.
In Allegany County, Board of Legislators Chairman W. Brooke Harris, R-Alfred, said the May 18 emergency order was no longer in effect.
“The decision to decline renewal of the Declaration came after careful consideration and consultation with the County Administrator, County Attorney, Social Services Commissioner, and Sheriff Scott Cicirello,” Harris said in a statement. “We are not aware of any migrants or asylum seekers associated with New York City’s crisis entering our County, nor have we received communication from the State that any migrant placements within Allegany County are planned or imminent.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to issue a new Declaration and Orders if deemed necessary and appropriate," the officials said.
The issue came to a head as Title 42 — a federal public health law that allows the government to not allow entry to migrants coming from nations with communicable disease issues — was set to expire this spring. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government used the authority to limit the flow of migrants entering the country. As the program was set to expire this spring, the number of persons seeking to migrate or seek asylum jumped dramatically.
More than 60,000 asylum seekers have been bused to New York City since last year, costing the city more than $4 billion for housing, education and other expenses.
In early May, New York City Mayor Eric Adams started busing some immigrants to nearby suburban counties, prompting threats of lawsuits. Soon afterward, Upstate counties began declaring states of emergency after Gov. Kathy Hochul asked SUNY officials to consider housing immigrants in dormitories.
This past Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reported the city had received more than 72,000 migrants and asylum seekers, and around 42,000 were still in the city's care.
Earlier this month, New York City sued more than 30 municipalities over emergency orders that would levy civil penalties on the city or those working with the city attempting to bring migrants or asylum seekers to or house them in Upstate counties.
Cattaraugus and Allegany counties' orders were not among them. Unlike orders from the counties and municipalities being sued, the adjoining Southern Tier counties' orders did not threaten civil penalties.
According to the lawsuit, Rockland County issued a state of emergency on May 6, according to court documents the first in the state to do so. The order barred any municipality from contracting with any person, business or entities doing business in the county to transport migrants or asylum seekers to the county or to house them. Violations of the order carried up to $2,000 per migrant or asylum seeker housed per day.
Such penalties are illegal, the city contends, and the case is unresolved.