OLEAN — For the first time in its history, the curtain that goes up for the Olean Theatre Workshop production “Belles” will be 100% virtual with the stars appearing on Zoom as opposed to a stage.
The play, written by Mark Dunn, is produced in cooperation with Concord Theatrics and will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23 and 24, and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets are $10 per household.
Director Steve Ahl said the play centers on six sisters from Memphis who stay connected via the telephone. He said all of the actresses and production team have been working from their homes in rehearsals to provide a “tale that navigates the intricacies of family dynamics from their homes to yours.
“The pandemic has really forced ingenuity,” Ahl said of the show, noting Nick Patrone, executive director of the Workshop, is producer of the show. “(Patrone) has been helping especially with the technology aspect to make sure we have what we need.”
As for the cast, Ahl said they have never been in the same room to work on the production.
“We had auditions via Zoom and all of our rehearsals for the actresses have been in their homes and my home via Zoom,” he explained, noting they have rehearsed three evenings a week the past six weeks.
“Honestly, it is the perfect show to do this way because it’s all telephone conversations” between the characters, he continued. “Even in the (staged) production, the sisters are not actually in the same room.”
He said during a past stage performance of the show by the Workshop, separate sets were built for each sister.
In describing the characters of the production, it was noted that they each live in different locations throughout the country and communicate entirely by telephone.
The sisters also have distinct personalities.
For example, the eldest sister, Peggy, who is played by Sheryl Hoopes, tries to keep the girls updated on their mother and her various illnesses and accidents. The second oldest sister, Aneece, played by Nicole Missel, is a very bitter alcoholic who moved to Philadelphia to escape.
Roseann, played by Chris Norton, is the wife of a minister who is leaving her. The next two are a daffy sister named Audrey who is a ventriloquist and is played by Sarita Schwindler, and Sherry, who prefers to be called “Dust,” is played by Gabriel Williams.
The youngest sister. Paige, performed by Lydia Brant, loves to play golf and is interested in snagging a boyfriend on looks alone, but eventually realizes the error of her ways.
Ahl said directing the actresses on Zoom presented a new challenge in that he had to make sure they weren’t staring into the camera, or that the internet connection was working correctly.
“My greatest fear is the storm coming in and cutting somebody’s internet out,” he shared.
“But even in normal productions, people forget to go on the stage or they forget what scene they’re doing. So you have the little obstacles, but it is funny that technology adds an extra layer of being out of your control.”
Ahl said the lack of audience feedback, such as laughter, is another challenge to the actresses.
“During these funny moments, the audience will be laughing but the actresses will have no idea,” he observed. “Which also makes it a little more realistic because nobody stops for laughter during a conversation.”
Tickets for the show are $10 per household and can be purchased by visiting oleanworkshop.org online. The day of the show, audience members will receive an email with a link to watch the live production from the comfort of their homes. Audiences can provide comments on the show afterward on Olean Theatre Workshop’s Facebook page.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)