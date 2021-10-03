Upcoming events at Olean General Hospital
OLEAN — The following events are scheduled to take place at Olean General Hospital:
- Total Joint Replacement Class — 10 a.m., Tuesday and Oct. 19 at Olean General Hospital. For more information, or to register, call (716) 375-7481.
- Diabetes Education Workshops — 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, and Oct. 13 and 20, Education Center, Olean General Hospital. For more information, call (716) 375-4127.
- Blood Drive — ConnectLife will hold blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 13 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Olean General Hospital on the ConnectLife bus. ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to OGH. All donors will receive a lunch voucher and a chance to win a Peloton bike. For an appointment, call (716) 375-6385, email cdipaola@ogh.org or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
- Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers — 9 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 18, Meeting Room 4, Olean General Hospital. To register, call (716) 375-6217.