BELMONT — More COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this month to help boost Allegany County’s worst-in-state vaccination rate.
According to county health officials, 22 new cases were reported Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 4,504, with 435 active quarantines or isolations in effect.
One new death was reported by state authorities, with 95 deaths reported to date.
Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville will host a clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Walchli Room at the hospital. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (585) 596-4114. These clinics are for those who have not received the vaccine yet. It is not for booster shots. All three vaccines are available: J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna.
The Allegany County Department of Health is offering a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine clinic Oct. 27 at the County Office Building in Belmont. Please bring your insurance card and photo ID.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/1027Moderna. For COVID-19 questions or for help with vaccine registration,please call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.
The clinics come as health authorities call on the public to get vaccinated against the pandemic-causing disease.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 42.9% of county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest rate in the state. The county is one of four in the state with under 50% of the population with a first dose. By comparison, New York and Queens counties report rates above 80%. Statewide, 72.3% of residents have received at least one dose, including over 85% of adults.
While vaccines are not 100% effective at stopping transmission and illness from the disease according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines have been shown to reduce infection rates as well as reducing the potential for transmission and lowering severity of disease in breakthrough cases. Meanwhile, the CDC and FDA consider vaccines to be safe with serious side effects counted in the hundreds among the almost 400 million vaccine doses administered in the U.S.