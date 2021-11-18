OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s public health director had hoped more unvaccinated residents would be rushing to get the COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to rage across the county.
That has not been the case — at least not for significant numbers of the 50% of county residents who remain unvaccinated.
“We’re seeing a few coming in for their first dose,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said. “It’s not a large number like we’d hoped. I don’t think that bump will happen now.”
With that in mind, Watkins and other county health officials across the state are concentrating on getting booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of people who’s immunity from their initial doses have begun to wane, exposing them to breakthrough cases.
The health department is also providing hundreds of students ages 5-11 with first doses of the Pfizer vaccine which has been authorized by the FDA. Vaccination clinics are being set up in schools and some pediatricians offices.
More than 500 students, teachers and staff at the county’s 12 school districts have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year. Vaccinations for ages 12-18 first became available last June.
The vaccination rate for students ages 5-18 in the county isn’t clear.
Portville Central School is the latest school to declare a pause in in-person instruction due to COVID-19. The district will be in remote learning mode Monday and Tuesday, then have three vacation days off for Thanksgiving.
The school cafeteria will be making lunches for anyone who would like to pick one up between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. To order free lunches for your child or children, call Paula at (716) 933-6000 Ext. 1170 or email her at pbrooks@portvillecsd.org
Meanwhile, another 87 cases were reported by the health department on Thursday as the county’s daily positivity rate hit 17.8%, the highest in Western New York and one of the highest in New York state. Its seven-day rolling average was 12.1%. They compare to Western New York’s seven-day average of 9.3% and the state daily average of 3.58% and seven-day average of 3.67%
Wednesday’s 128 positive COVID-19 tests were one of the highest one-day totals of the pandemic, Watkins said.
Of the 87 new cases, 75 of the residents were unvaccinated and 12 were vaccinated and have what’s called a breakthrough case. The booster shots are designed to boost waning immunity.
There are 49 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and Olean General Hospital is often working on a delay or diversion to other hospitals.
“The hospital can’t handle more,” Watkins said. “I hope our residents understand. This is a dire situation. People need to prepare for long waits at the emergency room and they may have to be diverted.”
Watkins said, “We are in the middle of a big surge here. We are worse than almost every other county in the state. We’ve taken a turn for the worse. We really need to wear masks, socially distance and wash your hands often — and get vaccinated and get a booster.”
The public health director said there are no age limits on booster shots. “We are in a community of high transmission,” Watkins said. “Anyone can get a booster. There is no age limit.”
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
There are now 655 active cases of COVID-19 among county residents and 549 in contact quarantine. There have been 165 deaths since April 2020.
So far this month, there have been 1,198 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.
The new cases Thursday included 48 in the southeastern part of the county where there have now been 4,606 cases, 22 new cases in the southwest where have been a total of 1,844 cases, 12 in the northwest where there have been 1,316 cases and five in the northeast where there have been 1,745 cases.
Fifty-three of the cases were men and 34 were women. There have now been 4,465 men and 5,046 women diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county.
