OLEAN — While most attention is on federal-level races, city voters are seeing several local decisions on the ballot.
Along with the Ward 1 alderman race between Democrat Linda Witte and Republican JR Bennion, three unopposed city offices are up for election on Tuesday.
- WARD 3 ALDERMAN
Council President Paul Gonzalez, a Democrat, is running unopposed again on the Democratic and Republican lines to represent the ward for the next two years.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president from January 2016 through the end of 2017. In January, he was reelected by the council to the presidency. He has served on the Common Council since elected in 2012, defeating incumbent Tina Kamery. He fended off a challenge by Republican James Dwaileebe in 2014, and a write-in challenge by Rick McFall in 2016.
Gonzalez is a production supervisor at Cooper Power Systems by Eaton on Dugan Road, having previously worked for Siemens in Olean and Dresser Natural Gas Solutions in Bradford.
Ward 3 covers much of South Olean, as well as the Seneca Heights neighborhood south of the Allegheny River. The Ward 3 polling station is at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
- WARD 5 ALDERMAN
Alderman John Crawford, a Democrat, is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
He was first elected in 2016, defeating incumbent Otto Terinek. In 2018, Crawford defeated independent challenger Scott Paoletto 421-61. Crawford previously served as council president in 2018 and 2019.
Previously working for Dresser-Rand, Crawford joined the faculty of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2013 as an assistant professor of finance. He earned his bachelor’s and MBA from St. Bonaventure University, and is pursuing his doctorate in financial management through Wilmington University. He is also a business advisor at the Jamestown Community College Small Business Development Center.
The Ward 5 polling station, shared with Ward 6, is at Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive.
- CITY COURT JUDGE
Nicholas DiCerbo Jr., a partner at DiCerbo and Morgan, is running unopposed for a 10-year term as city court judge on the Democratic and Republican lines.
DiCerbo was unanimously approved as the city attorney in March 2014, replacing Mark Howden. As city attorney, he represented the city in court and assisted in writing legislation for the council, among other duties.
DiCerbo is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and Western New England University School of Law. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 2000 and has spent 20 years in private practice in Olean.