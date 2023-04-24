BELMONT — Some primaries will be needed for Allegany County town races this year, but those at the top of the ballot appear to be unopposed.
After dozens of petitions were filed and processed by the Allegany County Board of Elections earlier this month, five towns in Allegany County will see Republican Party primaries in the towns of Allen, Almond, Angelica, Friendship and Wirt. The primaries will be held June 27.
- The town of Allen has four candidates running for two Republican nominations for the town board. The board members serve four-year terms. The candidates include Edgar J. Allen Jr., Judith A. Allen, Richard Hunt and Jeff Steadman.
- In the town of Almond, Jo-Anne Freeland and Daniel Hegarty are seeking the nomination for town supervisor. The election is for a two-year term,
- The town of Angelica has three candidates seeking the Republican nominations for two four-year terms on the town board. Candidates include Donald Case, Gordon Elwyn and William C. Weaver.
- In Friendship, Michelle Baker, Carolyn Carney and Linda Mascho are seeking two Republican nominations for four-year terms on the town board.
- In the town of Wirt, Alice Dunbar, Rob Putnam and Mike Scott are seeking two Republican nominations for four-year terms on the town board.
- The town of Wirt will also see a primary between Curtis Rung Sr. and John Sheets for the Republican nomination for town highway superintendent.
A full list of candidates who filed petitions is available at www.oleantimesherald.com.
SIX COUNTY positions are on the ballot in November, and six Republicans are seeking the posts. No Democratic or other party nominations were reported.
Ian Jones, the current first assistant district attorney, filed a petition for the Republican nomination for district attorney. Incumbent Keith Slep, a Republican, did not file a petition to run again on a party line.
Incumbent Allegany County Clerk Robert Christman filed a petition to run for a new four-year term on the Republican line.
Incumbent county coroner's Maynard Baker, Dylan P. Foust, Mark Rinker, and L. Herbert Williams have filed petitions for the four Republican nominations for new four-year terms.
MORE CANDIDATES for some races are likely as independent candidates may begin seeking petition signatures this week.
Petitions for independent candidates are now being collected and must be filed between May 23-30. Independent candidates must file petitions totaling 1% of the total number of valid votes cast in the last gubernatorial election of the municipality.
Such petitions may also solve a problem seen in several municipalities where no party petitions were submitted.
Eight positions across the county received no party nominating petitions, elections officials reported.
Other towns saw no petitions filed as the Republican Party in those communities rely on caucuses to choose candidates. According to the state Board of Elections, caucuses are open meetings of the municipality's political party at which enrolled members of the party who are residents of the municipality may choose candidates.
Republican Party caucuses are to be held in the towns of Caneadea, Centerville, Clarksville, Belfast, Granger, Hume, New Hudson and Scio. Caucuses may be held as early as February, but nominations must be filed with county elections officials by July 27.
Across Allegany County, there are 26,445 active registered voters, with 5,413 Democratic registrations, 13,537 Republican registrations, 489 Conservative registrations, 137 Working Families registrations, 1,188 other party registrations, and 5,681 registrations with no party affiliation. Totals are reported by the state Board of Elections twice a year, with data for Feb. 21 and Nov. 1 reported.
While some towns and villages have seen candidates elected from other parties, no county-wide election has been won by a candidate not on the Republic line in decades.