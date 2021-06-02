ALFRED — The University Police Department at Alfred State College has welcomed three new officers to its ranks.
Danielle Adymy, Casey Chatley and Cory Thomas became the newest members of the department after they were officially sworn in by the Alfred State officer-in-charge, Dr. John Anderson.
Scott Richardson, chief of the UPD, said he was both "pleased and excited" to welcome the new officers.
"Any time you have the opportunity to appoint a new officer to your department is exciting, and being able to appoint three new officers triples the excitement," he said. "With two of the three new appointments having graduated from the (Alfred State) police academy, that adds to the excitement, as well.”
Richardson noted that the department is already getting the new officers ready for the upcoming school year.
“All three have begun their duties here at UPD,” he said. “Officers Thomas and Chatley are both BMP Certified police officers and have begun their field training. They will spend the next four weeks (160 hours) with our field training officers. Officer Adymy is currently attending the Alfred State Police Academy and will graduate in October and will begin her field training then. I couldn’t be more pleased with our three newest officers.”