BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated more than 220 students during Commencement exercises Sunday in the KOA Arena.
Local students on track to graduate were:
- Bradford — Edem Kwame Agbemabiese, computer information systems and technology; Lillian Dorothy Baldwin, nursing; Adam Christopher Boyer, communications; Kyle Joseph Carey, information systems; Alena Christine Carnegie, exercise science; Brandon D. Charnisky, business management; Rachel Elisabet Close, communications; Travis Richard Gleason, information systems; Isaac Andrew Gralak, exercise science; Cade Francis Hayden, broadcast communications; Nathan Christopher Higbie, business management; Lauryn Murphey Kahle, athletic training; Sydni Renee Keesler, exercise science; Jack H. Kellam, petroleum technology and environmental studies; Brent Patrick Kennedy, business management and sport and recreation management; Gregory Edward Kessel, computer information systems and technology; Kristen Lindsey Laemmer, sociology; Amanda Elizabeth Little, interdisciplinary arts; Ankit Malik, biology; Ashton McGriff, nursing; Alexis T. Montgomery, nursing; Lyndsey Joan Niegowski, biology; Sarah I. Niegowski, exercise science; Jack David Pecora, petroleum technology and general studies; Elizabeth Brooke Schoonover, computer information systems and technology; Madison Eva Sera, radiological science; Chase Jaden Stevens, computer information systems and technology; Aaron Michael Stoddard, biology; Deondre Terwilliger, business management; Jade Lauren Ueblhear, business management; Aedin Jace Vetere, psychology; and Hannah Diane Wilton-Ruttan, writing.
- Cattaraugus, N.Y. — Bailey Skye Perkins, exercise science; Hannah Katherine Powers, psychology
- Coudersport — Briana Jean Butler, nursing; and Kaitlyn Ruth Wilson, radiological science.
- Custer City — Joshua David Munday, information systems; Danielle Zella Tyger, psychology; and Steven Daniel Tyger, nursing.
- Cyclone — Emily Marie Treat, early level education (preK-4); and Beth Anne Williams, nursing.
- Duke Center — Brandon Lee Waid, criminal justice.
- Eldred — Maggie Caylynne James, environmental studies; Mark Samuel Miller, social studies education 7-12; Joshua Allen Schneider, engineering science; and Beth Ann Wheaton, biology.
- Galeton — Madelyn May Sunderlin, nursing.
- Genesee — Taylor Anne Adams, environmental studies.
- Hinsdale, N.Y. — Carly Michelle Keenan, criminal justice
- Limestone, N.Y. — Kylee Joelle Case, forensic science; and Pressley Lynne Keane, psychology.
- Little Genesse, N.Y. — Kendra Jean Hubler, liberal studies
- Olean, N.Y. — Cory Michael Anastasia, history-political science; Matthew Charles Kwiatkowski, accounting; Timothy Joseph Henry Magro, health and physical education; William J. Miller II, information systems; Arthur Richard Peterson III, engineering science and energy science and technology
- Port Allegany — Shiyou Ou, computer information systems and technology.
- Rew — Hunter Michael Sostakowski, business management.
- Salamanca, N.Y. — Rosanna Leigh Jackson, business management; Gina Marie Roselli, history-political science
- Scio, N.Y. — Alannah Marie Allen, nursing
- Shinglehouse — Anna Louise Mallison-Austin, nursing.
- Smethport — Brianna Lynne Goodell, sociology; Hailey Christine Hoch, early level education (preK-4); Patricia Catherine Lucas, nursing; and Victoria N. Merrick, hospitality management.
- Turtlepoint — Sarah Michelle Causer, radiological science.
- Ulysses — Alyssa Morgan Burdick, biology; Kalie Mae Cowburn, early level education (preK-4); and Claire Elizabeth Perovich, exercise science.