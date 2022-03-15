Jamestown Community College has made University HQ’s list of best associate degrees in New York.
University HQ has developed rankings for more than 4,000 schools. Among the criteria considered in the ranking system are flexible schedules for working professionals and traditional campus life for high school graduates.
In addition to a traditional associate degree path of study, JCC offers programs that help prepare students to transfer to a four-year institution, and certificate programs for those interested in honing their skills for professional development or preparing to enter the workforce.
Those interested in learning more about JCC’s offerings are welcome to attend any of the upcoming open house events. A virtual event is planned for 7 p.m. March 23. In-person events kick off 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 on the Jamestown Campus and 10 a.m. to noon on April 2 on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.
More information can be found at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling (800) 338-8557.