OLEAN — At least once a year, Christians are reminded of Jesus’ prayer for his disciples that “they may be one so that the world may believe.”
The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church, said hearts are touched and Christians come together to pray for their unity. Congregations and parishes all over the world exchange preachers or arrange special ecumenical celebrations and prayer services.
Those events touched off a special experience that is the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Rossi said. This tradition of Christian Churches coming together in unity through worship and prayers goes back more than 100 years and has been coordinated through the World Council of Churches.
Each year the Greater Olean Association of Churches celebrate the unity at a prayer service, which participants have not been able to do for the past two years.
But Rossi said, this year, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Lutheran, 6 Leo Moss Drive, "we will gather to celebrate our unity. At this service we will recognize the many feeding ministries that have served the many needs of our communities through the COVID pandemic."
Those ministries that will be recognized are the Olean Food Pantry, Harvest Fields Ministries, The Salvation Army, The Warming House, Creekside Food Pantry and the Portville Food Pantry.
There will be a time for conversation and refreshments following the service.
"We invite everyone in the community to join us on Feb. 5 when we come together as Christians to recognize our unity and those from our communities who minister with those most in need," Rossi said. "We will celebrate what we have in common and how we live out the mission given to us through Christ in the gospel."