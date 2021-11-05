OLEAN — The United Way of Cattaraugus County is selling the building the nonprofit has called home for more than 20 years.
The organization’s board of directors unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to sell 807 W. State St. to Deon Gayton, owner of the nearby Go To Meals, for $60,000.
A primary reason for wanting to sell the building is the desire to move into a smaller office as the need for a larger space has decreased over the past two decades, said Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way.
“At the time there were a lot of paper records, pledge cards, payment records, things like that. Over time, we’ve moved more and more electronically,” she explained. “Especially after the pandemic, when we reopened our office building, we found that we just didn’t need the space.”
After discussions with the board, it was decided now was a good time to sell because the building is in good shape and in a prime location, McAuley said. However, as a nonprofit United Way has to go through a certain process in order to sell, including the group’s members and agencies voting to approve the sale followed by approval from the state.
“It’s got nothing to do with our financial status, we’re actually very stable,” she noted. “We had a really positive review done by our audit.”
McAuley said they also used to do a lot of in-person work, particularly with their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, but after moving it online in 2020 due to the pandemic, another space needed for the office was eliminated.
“Just because of the nature of our business — we mostly fund the programs — that we don’t get very many people walking through our doors,” she added.
In the meantime, the organization is moving into office space at the First Presbyterian Church on Laurens Street. McAuley said the space is the perfect size and in a great location for them.
“It’s a benefit to be more centrally located down near Union Street, and we’ll be right next to one of our member agencies, Interfaith Caregivers,” she said.
Some desks, tables, chairs and storage cabinets will be moved, McAuley said, and a group of volunteers will paint the new space. They plan to have signage near the church’s entryways, she said.
“We’re going to be really paring ourselves down into what we need,” she said. “We used to have about half-a-dozen big file cabinets in this office, and now we’re down to one small one.”
Olean realtor Dennis Pezzimenti offered his service to sell the building, McAuley said, while her husband, attorney James McAuley, is handling the legal side of the sale pro bono.
As they go through the selling and moving process, McAuley said the United Way’s operations are still going to be running smoothly as they remain active in the community.
“You ever have one of those moments where things come together correctly and you know that’s the direction you should head in?” she said. “I think this is one of those situations where it’s come together for us, and we have to take advantage of it and get ourselves in the right space.”