United Way of Cattaraugus County is once again showcasing its member agencies on Community Day. As part of its annual event, United Way is working with the Olean Times Herald to publish a special supplement to show off the programs the United Way funds throughout the County.
“Thanks to all the donors to the United Way, there is some amazing work being done in our community,” said Ethan Lyle, president of the United Way. “The impact that the programs have is enormous. This event gives us a chance to show that impact to the community.”
The United Way currently supports 19 member agencies and 20 programs in Olean and throughout Cattaraugus County. In addition, the United Way also supports the Bill and Cathy Fraser grant program that funds smaller projects.
While last year’s campaign was down in comparison to previous years, officials are hopeful that this year sees an improvement.”
“It’s been a perfect storm for our campaign,” explained Sue McAuley, executive director. “We’ve seen companies choose not to continue employee workplace campaigns. Other companies have chosen not to give at the corporate level. And those companies that have employee campaigns have seen them drop as our donors try to cope with inflation.”
As a result, the United Way has had to do more with less. However, McAuley believes that the merger between the United Ways in Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties will help.
“In the long run, the merger will benefit both Counties,” she explained. “We are already starting to see savings for both as we consolidate some of the expenses. I think we’ll continue to see cost savings.”
“The programs and projects United Way funds do so much to improve our community,” continued McAuley. “But all of our agencies—and as a result, the people they serve--have felt the lower campaign results. Our allocations committee had to make a lot of hard decisions about how the funding should be done this year.”
“United Way is in a unique position as a funder,” said Lyle. “We see the big picture on issues and how all these programs work together to make the greatest impact on the community. I think that is one of the best reasons to give to United Way. When you give one dollar to the United Way, it doesn’t affect one location or group. It touches all ages, and every community in the County.”
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at (716) 372-3620.