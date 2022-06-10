OLEAN — A cool but sunny morning welcomed dozens of United Way volunteers to busy intersections across the county Friday as they hawked special copies of the Olean Times Herald to the generous commuters for the 30th annual Community Day fundraiser.
Out on South Union Street was a group from Cutco — a longtime Community Day volunteer who previously served on the United Way board and two longtime Cutco employees out selling papers for the first time.
“Plenty of traffic, beautiful day, I’d say it’s a good year,” said Paul Eade, who has done Community Day for six years. “In general people are pretty giving.”
Eade, director of engineering for Cutco, said drivers will often donate more than a dollar, which they are grateful to see. “They’ll pour out their jar of coins, and you’ll get a paper clip or a key with it, but we’ll give those back.”
United Way of Cattaraugus County Executive Director Sue McAuley said the volunteers sold 1,750 papers and raised nearly $3,600 for United Way.
“We were up $500 from last year,” she added.
Starting at 6:30 a.m., the dozens of volunteers posted themselves at busy intersections in Olean, Allegany, Salamanca and Ellicottville.
Salamanca — with volunteers from Cattaraugus Community Action, the City of Salamanca and the community — once again took the Gold Cone award with most funds raised. The corner of East State Street and Front Avenue in Olean, with volunteers from Eaton, took Silver.
“We had six corners completely sell out of papers,” McAuley said. “What a great morning!”
Out volunteering at the intersections for the first time, Rob Jackson and Dan Pikulski both said they had good mornings hawking papers. They were down to they’re last few copies at 8:45.
“You see an interesting cross section of people who drive through,” Pikulski noted.
“Other people have driven by and they see we’re working hard, and when they come back through they’re contributing,” Jackson said.
Both employees of Cutco, Pikulski and Jackson said the company always gets involved, and this year Eade asked if they’d like to help man an intersection.
“It’s been a great experience,” Jackson added. “It’s great that it helps the local communities and the charity providers.”
With a number of the busiest intersections covered, Eade said some drivers will hold up the paper or have it on their dashboard if they already bought one.
“They don’t want to pass by without paying, but they want to show their proof,” he joked.
Eade said he continues to volunteer for United Way year after year because of what the organization does for the community and all the nonprofits. He said Cutco has supported United Ways for many years with a number of employees serving on the board.
“We’re just out here doing our part because we know how the community needs United Way,” he added.