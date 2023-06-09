OLEAN — Out in the busy intersections at 6 a.m. Friday, dozens of United Way volunteers hawking special editions of the Olean Times Herald knew it was all worth it when friendly drivers would stop to buy a copy for a good cause.
United Way of Cattaraugus County executive director Sue McAuley said the group raised about $3,650, which is up slightly from last year’s $3,600.
“We sold 1,800 papers, and six of our corners were sellouts,” she said.
One of those sell-out corners was the South Union and Henley streets intersection where Paul Eade, director of engineering for Cutco, brought along his daughters and nieces to help hawk papers. Grace and Faith Alfieri are visiting from Florida and didn’t expect the cool temperatures for a June morning.
“It was a little brisk at 6 a.m. for us,” Faith said. “Anything for charity through.”
“When we saw it was 44 degrees out… it’s cold, that’s all I have to say,” Grace added.
Eade, who has served on the United Way board, said the traffic coming from the south on Route 16 helped their corner stay busy through the morning. Although not currently on the board, Eade said he still likes to volunteer each year.
“The United Way does a great job of helping a lot of non-profits and special needs,” he said. “They raise money to give money back, helping people who need it the most.”
To sweeten the deal, the Alieris’ grandmother even brought them fresh doughnuts.
“We come up here every summer to spend time with our family because our mom is from here,” Grace Alieri said. “We’re having a lot of fun. It’s a good experience.”
“It’s all for charity,” added Faith Alfieri, “That’s what I tell everyone once I had them a paper.”
Meanwhile, at the intersection of West State and Fourth streets, Theresa Klice, a metal health advocate with Directions in Independent Living, is no stranger to volunteering on Community Day. She said she enjoys coming out each year and helping people in the community.
“It was slow at first, but it’s picking up now,” she said at about 8 o’clock just before selling a paper to a commuter heading east. “It makes people aware of what’s going on,” she added.
Once again, the Main, Clinton and Broad streets intersection in Salamanca won the Gold Cone award for the highest amount raised, $526. The volunteers at the corner included Mike Smith, Sandi Brundage, Wanda Gebauer and Bridget Sanford.
The Silver Cone went to the 1st and Main intersection in Allegany, which raised $436. Volunteers on that corner included Al Bernstein, Paula Bernstein, Julie Hall and Darrell Neal.