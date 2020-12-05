OLEAN — In a pandemic era when all charitable organizations and nonprofits are struggling to stay ahead, the United Way of Cattaraugus County has hopes of reaching a goal of over $200,000 after raising nearly half of that.
Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way, said the agency has raised $138,000 so far during ts current campaign and hopes to raise the remainder when fundraising is completed March 31.
“We’re hoping to raise about $225,000 this year, and we’re a little over 60% of our goal,” McAuley said. “We are very happy with that amount … a few workplace campaigns are still outstanding. People have been so generous this year, it’s great to see.
“So many of our donations are coming from people who are giving $1 a week over the course of a year,” she added. “To me, it’s amazing the response we’re seeing this year.”
McAuley noted campaigns such as this summer’s Community Day newspaper sale, coordinated with the Olean Times Herald, also saw an increase in response and generosity from the community.
“We didn’t know what to expect when we did that,” McAuley said of concerns the community might be reluctant to interact with the volunteers during the pandemic. “We had everybody out on the corners and we were just so happy with the way people responded, and with the results of that.”
She said some people didn’t buy a newspaper but gave the volunteers $20 as a donation.
“We had a lot of that, and some paid $5 for a paper,” she said, adding the event raised $3,100.
“I think that set the tone for our campaign, with people being very generous — especially this year with everything that has happened.”
McAuley said corporations and entities in the community have also reached out and provided funding. They include Cutco Corp., Tops Friendly Market, Cummins Engines, National Grid, Community Bank, Eaton, Ashley Furniture, American DND and Cattaraugus County employees.
“I’m so grateful to live in a community” that is generous, she said. “And we have good volunteers, too.”
The overall funding is needed as the United Way helps 21 programs at the 19 agencies it funds.
“We cover everything from birth through the end of life, we cover the gamut,” McAuley explained.“This year, a lot of the agencies saw changes occur because of the pandemic. We work with them to respond to some of those needs.”
An example of this occurred when the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center needed backpacks for children it helps. In addition, United Way funding was also used to help set up a computer filtering program to protect children doing online school work.
The agency also helped Community Action purchase food carts to help recipients transport food supplies to their homes and apartments.
“And I know the programs we fund are seeing an increase in need,” she continued. “We fund the Warming House and they’ve seen a large uptick in need.”
In addition, the United Way funds Legal Aid of Western New York, which helps domestic violence victims.
McAuley said the 14 members of the board of directors have been very helpful during the pandemic and have assisted with the campaign.
“I feel like a very lucky United Way director with the people that help,” she added. “Whenever I’ve needed help, they reach right out there and help me with it.”
Don Jones, president of the United Way board of directors, said he is “so proud to be part of a community that has been so generous to our campaign thus far this year.
“There is still a way to go to meet our goal of $225,000,” he stated. “We still need to raise about another $100,000 to get there. The board and I believe this is obtainable.
“The need this year is far greater than previous years, so I ask our community to try and give what they can,” he concluded. “Every bit helps in so many ways.”
Nonprofit human service agencies that are interested in receiving funding from the United Way are invited to visit the agency’s website at uwcattco.org to submit a proposal by Dec. 31. Donations can also be mailed to the website, or mailed to the United Way of Cattaraugus County, 807 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760. For more information, call 372-3620.