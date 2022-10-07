OLEAN — Halloween is the biggest pizza day of the year, and United Way of Cattaraugus County and Genesis House have got you covered again this year.
The two organizations are teaming up on their annual Halloween pizza sale to benefit both organizations.
“Ordering from us ahead of time makes it really easy,” said Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way. “You can just pick the pizzas up from us, take them home, and pop them in the oven. Dinner’s set, and you are all ready for Halloween trick or treating. Plus it benefits two wonderful local organizations.”
Pizzas can be ordered by visiting Genesis House’s website, www.genesishouseofolean.org. Orders can also be made by calling the Genesis House at (716) 373-3354.
Orders must be received by Oct. 25. Pizzas will be available for pickup at Bethany Lutheran Church on Oct. 31 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.