United Way Community Day edition to hit the streets Friday morning

OLEAN — There will be good news on the streets Friday morning.
Dozens of volunteers with the United Way in Cattaraugus County will be at major intersections hawking special editions of the Olean Times Herald for that morning’s commuters. Each paper will highlight the work of the area’s United Way and their affiliated organizations.
Papers go on sale at 6 a.m. for $1 each, with sales benefiting the United Way.
This year’s Community Day paper sale is the organization’s 31st. Last year, it brought in just shy of $3,600 for the United Way.
United Way Executive Director Sue McAuley said the preparation for Friday’s sale has gone smoothly. Everything from safety vests and bibs to signs for the intersections are all set to go.
“We’ll be selling at seven corners around Olean, two corners in Salamanca and two corners in Allegany,” she said “We have about 45 volunteers who have stepped up to sell papers.”
As always, McAuley said they’re always hoping for good weather, something she said they’ve been lucky about for many years. Despite the smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires that blanketed the region this week, Friday’s forecast shows a 60% chance of showers and a temperature high of 63.
“We’ve had a great response from everyone in the community for the past several years, and we’re hoping for the same reception this year,” McAuley added.
The United Way of Cattaraugus County provides financial support to 19 charitable and service programs through its allocation process, McAuley explained. Beneficiaries include Special Olympics, Saving Grace Outreach, Legal Assistance of Western New York, Boy Scouts-Allegheny Highlands Council, Connecting Communities in Action, HomeCare and Hospice, YMCA of the Twin Tiers, Girl Scouts of Western New York, Genesis House, Interfaith Caregivers, Bona Buddies, Directions in Independent Living, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, 211 WNY, Warming House and the American Red Cross’s Western New York chapter.
“We also fund smaller requests through our Bill & Cathy Fraser Grant Program,” she added. “In 2022, we funded 16 grants through this program.”
At the end of 2022, the United Way announced that its offices in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties would be combining into one. Although Allegany County will not be a part of Community Day this time, McAuley said they plan on integrating them into the event next year.
Community Day not only allows us to raise money for United Way, McAuley said, but gives them an opportunity to show the work that United Way and its funded programs are doing in the community through the special edition of the paper.
“The stories and testimonials in the special section really capture the impact that a donation to the United Way has in Cattaraugus County,” she said. “Every year, we are amazed at the generosity of the community during this event. We want to thank the community for their continued support!”
Friday morning drivers should expect to see volunteers at major intersections in Olean, Allegany and Salamanca. The Times Herald and the United Way ask motorists to be patient, alert and respectful of volunteers during the morning commute.
Regular delivery of the Times Herald will occur as normal through mail delivery.
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at (716) 372-3620.