OLEAN — It was a little after 8 a.m. Friday when a car slowed to a stop on West State Street and the driver handed $10 to United Way of Cattaraugus County volunteer Diseray Washington for the purchase of a $1 Community Day newspaper.
“Keep the change,” the woman said to Washington, who had been selling the special editions published by the Olean Times Herald since 6:30 a.m. and had received a number of additional donations to benefit the United Way.
Washington, who was selling papers with fellow volunteer Taija Dorson, has volunteered for the Community Day fundraiser for a number of years. She and other volunteers who sold papers at 13 locations in Olean, Allegany, St. Bonaventure University, Salamanca and Ellicottville raised approximately $3,100 to benefit the United Way, said Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way.
“We appreciate everyone stopping to buy papers — we saw a lot (of people) give away more than a dollar for their paper,” McAuley said. “And a drum roll please — Salamanca took the Top Seller Gold Cone this year, raising $489. But Olean’s East State and Front Street (distribution site) was right behind them, and took the silver cone for sales.”
McAuley said the event recognized volunteers at several corners who earned Gold Cones for selling out of all their papers. They were at Allegany’s First and Main streets; and in Olean at East State and Front streets; West State and Gargoyle Road, near the Walmart entrance; South Union and Henley streets; West State and 13th streets; and West State and Fourth streets.
McAuley noted the event started 30 minutes later than usual, to ensure there would be sufficient morning light for the volunteers.
“It seems like it’s doing OK, we’re pretty happy with it,” McAuley said of the collection and volunteer turnout. “I’m seeing people stop (to buy papers) and we had to shift some people around to different corners.”
McAuley noted the work details are filled by a “very loyal base of volunteers.”
“A lot of the volunteers have been doing this longer than I have,” she continued. “Mayor (Michael) Smith in Salamanca said he’s been doing this for 20 years, he started in 2000. And I was talking to Mayor (Bill) Aiello … and he said he tries to get out every year.”
Washington was one of the many volunteers who appeared to enjoy the task at hand.
“I’ve done this for years, I think it’s fun and I love doing it,” Washington said, noting she and Dorson both work for Directions in Independent Living.
Another volunteer, Paul Eade, who serves on the United Way board, was on South Union selling newspapers with his wife, Lori.
The Eades said they believe the sales were a little slower than normal possibly because some drivers might have been reluctant to participate in light of the pandemic. All of the volunteers practiced safety measures, however, by wearing masks and gloves and by collecting money in tin foil trays.
“Another thing is that we usually do this in early June when school is in session,” Eade said of the two-month delay in the event due to the pandemic. “So the fact that we’re doing this in August and not during the school year, I think there was a little less traffic.”
Despite that, Eade agreed every bit collected will help the agency and, in turn, the charities in the community.