United Way and Genesis House team up for Pizza Madness
OLEAN — After the success of their annual Halloween pizza sale, Genesis House and United Way have decided to team up again.
This time the agencies are holding a Pizza Madness sale, running from now until March 9.
“It’s just in time for college basketball playoffs,” said Pat O’Malley, co-chair of Genesis House’s fundraising committee. “The pickup day is right before the first round starts, so you can order a couple and have them on hand for the first big day of play. Best of all, it benefits two wonderful local organizations.”
Pizzas are $15 for a 12-inch pie and can be ordered by visiting https://www.genesishouseofolean.org/. There is also an option to purchase a pizza for the residents of Genesis House.
Pizzas will be available for pickup at Bethany Lutheran Church on March 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.