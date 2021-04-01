Cattaraugus County saw a slight increase in unemployment rate in February, up 0.1 points to 7.7%. The rate in February 2020 was 6.2%, and peaked in 2020 at 20.3% in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time the unemployment rate was higher in the month of February was in 2017, at 7.8%.
The labor force in the county dropped by 200 to 33,600 in February. Of those, 31,000 were employed — a drop of 200 — while the number of unemployed remained steady at 2,600 workers.
All rates are calculated based on statistical models developed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the DOL reported, and the rates are not seasonally adjusted. Rates are calculated based on data collected in the middle of each month — which in March 2020 came just days before lockdowns were ordered due to the pandemic.
Allegany County was alone in the area as it saw a decrease in unemployment in February, dropping 0.1 points to 7.1%. The rate in February 2020 was 6.4%, while the rate peaked at 14.3% in April due to the pandemic. The last time before the pandemic the unemployment rate in the county was higher was in February 2018, at 7.8%.
The labor force grew by 400 workers to 19,900, with 400 more workers employed and flat unemployed worker numbers reported.
Western New York saw an unchanged unemployment rate for February, remaining at the 8% reported in January. By comparison, February 2020 recorded a rate of 5.2%. The rate for the region peaked in April at 20.4%.
The region’s labor force contracted by 4,200 workers to 637,800. The number of employed workers fell by 3,600 workers to 5877,100, while the number of unemployed workers also fell by 600 workers to 50,700.
The county with the highest unemployment rate in the region was Niagara County, at 8.3%, while Allegany County’s 7.1% rate was the lowest.
Across the state, unemployment rose by 0.2 points to 9.6%. By comparison, the state recorded a rate of 4.1% in February 2020. Unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before dipping below 10% in September and sitting below 9% for the rest of the year.
The number of unemployed in the state rose by 20,700 in February to 883,300 people, a number not seen since September. In February 2020, 394,900 New Yorkers were unemployed.
In the last 30 years, unemployment in February has been lower than the previous month in 13 years, flat in seven years, and higher in 10 years — indicating no long-term trend one way or the other.
Of the metro areas in the state, New York City saw the highest rate, at 13.2%, while the Ithaca area recorded the lowest, at 5.3%.
Nationwide, unemployment was at 6.2% in February, down 0.1 points from January. The rate was the lowest reported since March 2020, and the lowest in the month of February since 2014.
Every state in the U.S. saw an unemployment rate below 10% for the first time since March 2020, BLS reported.
The highest rate was 9.2% in Hawaii, while the lowest rate was 2.9% in South Dakota. New york saw the second-highest rate in the nation.