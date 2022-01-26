Unemployment rates in both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties dropped below 4% in December, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday.
The unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County dipped from 4.1% to 3.5% from November to December. By comparison, the rate in December 2020 was 6.7% and the rate in December 2019 was 5.5%.
The rate in December was the lowest recorded in the month, with the current records being kept since 1990. The lowest December rate before 2021 was 4.5% in 2000.
The number of people in the labor force — those with jobs and those seeking jobs — was 32,700 in December, up from 32,400 in November. The labor force size in December 2020 was 33,700 and 34,100 in December 2019.
The number of employed workers was 31,600 in December, up from 31,100 in November. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 31,500 in December 2020 and 32,200 in December 2019. The number of unemployed workers was 1,100 in December, down from 1,300 in November. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 2,300 in December 2020 and 1,900 in December 2019.
The unemployment rate in Allegany County dipped from 4% to 3.2% from November to December. By comparison, the rate in December 2020 was 6.4% and the rate in December 2019 was 5.6%. The rate in December 2021 was the lowest December rate on record, with the lowest previous rate was 4.5% in 2000.
The number of people in the labor force — those with jobs and those seeking jobs — was 19,400 in December, down from 19,500 in November. The labor force size in December 2020 was 19,700 and 19,400 in December 2019.
The number of employed workers was 18,800 in December, up from 18,700 in November. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 18,400 in both December 2020 and December 2019. The number of unemployed workers was 600 in December, down from 800 in November. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 1,300 in December 2020 and 1,000 in December 2019.
The unemployment rate in Western New York dropped from 4.3% to 3.3% from November to December. By comparison, the rate in December 2020 was 7.8% and the rate in December 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of people in the labor force — those with jobs and those seeking jobs — was 625,500 in December, down from 628,900 in November. The labor force size in December 2020 was 646,300 and 643,400 in December 2019.
The number of employed workers was 604,700 in December, up from 602,100 in November. By comparison, the number of employed workers was 595,800 in December 2020 and 613,900 in December 2019.
The number of unemployed workers was 20,900 in December, down from 26,900 in November. By comparison, the number of unemployed workers was 50,400 in December 2020 and 29,500 in December 2019.
The unemployment rate in the state dipped from 5.5% to 5% from November to December. By comparison, the rate in December 2020 was 8.5% and the rate in December 2019 was 3.5%.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Columbia County, with 2.2% reported. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, at 11.1%. The highest outside of New York City was Hamilton County at 4.2%. Thirty counties reported rates below 3%, while 26 reported rates between 3% and 4%.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nationwide unemployment rate in December was 3.9%, down 0.3 points from November. Unemployment dropped in 42 states and the District of Columbia, and was stable in eight states.
Nebraska reported the lowest unemployment rate at 1.7%, followed by Utah at 1.9%. The highest rate was reported in California, with 6.5% reported, followed by 6.4% in Nevada.