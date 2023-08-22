Local unemployment rates changed little in July, mirroring state and national trends.
The state Department of Labor reported on Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County in July was 3.5%, level from June and down from 4.2% in July 2022. The rate in July 2021 was 5.5%. None of the rates used in this news report were adjusted for seasonal changes.
The labor force was 33,400 in July, the same as in June, but up 1,300 from July 2022. The labor force in July 2021 was 32,600. The number of employed workers was 32,200 in July, the same as in June and up 1,500 from July 2022. The number of employed in July 2021 was 30,800. The number of unemployed was 1,200 in July, flat from June and down 200 from July 2022. The number of unemployed in July 2021 was 1,800.
The unemployment rate in Allegany County in July was 3.7%, down from 3.8% in June and down from 4.3% in July 2022. The rate in July 2021 was 5.6%.
The labor force was 18,900 in July, down around 300 from June, but up 700 from July 2022. The labor force in July 2021 was 18,100. The number of employed workers was 18,200 in July, down 200 from June and the same as in July 2022. The number of employed in July 2021 was 18,100. The number of unemployed was 700 in July, flat from June and down 100 from July 2022. The number of unemployed in July 2021 was 1,000.
Statewide, the unemployment rate held steady in July at 3.9%. By county, the highest unemployment rate in the state was 7.2% in Bronx County. The highest outside of New York City was 4.1% in St. Lawrence County — the only rate outside of New York City above 4%.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state was 2.5% in Saratoga and Yates counties, followed by 2.6% in Columbia and Genesee counties. Across the state, 20 of 62 counties saw rates below 3%.
Unemployment on the national stage remained stable at 3.5% as most of the country reported stable unemployment rates in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The rate for July was the same as in June and in July 2022.
Rates were stable in 40 states, lower in seven, and higher in three between June and July. All told, 23 states had jobless rate decreases from July 2022, while five saw increases.
Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate, at 5.6%. New Hampshire had the lowest jobless rate in July at 1.7%, followed by Maryland and Vermont at 1.8% each — all three states were among the 11 which saw the lowest unemployment rates on record. Pennsylvania set its series low record at 3.5% in July, and the state saw the largest month-to-month drop in the nation in July as the rate dropped 0.3 percentage points.
THE BLS ALSO reported Tuesday that the state had 460,000 job openings in June 2023, with the June job openings rate in New York was 4.5% — lower than the national rate of 5.8%.
BLS also reported that New York had 278,000 hires and 243,000 separations in June. Since June 2022, the state averaged 295,000 hires and 262,000 separations per month. Of the separations, 129,000 were quits. The state saw the largest decrease in quits level over the previous month, at about 58,000 fewer quits.